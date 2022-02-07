Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 230 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON:VOD opened at GBX 134.22 ($1.80) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market capitalization of £36.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.