Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BT Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised BT Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.16) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of BT Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BT Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.33.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.60 on Friday. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

