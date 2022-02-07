Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $73.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPSGY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($83.91) to €75.00 ($86.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.76. 54,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,664. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
