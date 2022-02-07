Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $73.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPSGY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($83.91) to €75.00 ($86.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.76. 54,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,664. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.