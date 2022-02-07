DHI Group (DHX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect DHI Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DHI Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DHI Group by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in DHI Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

