DHT (NYSE:DHT) Issues Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DHT traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.53 million, a P/E ratio of -252.50 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DHT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 143,307 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DHT by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 68,571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DHT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

