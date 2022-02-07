Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,732 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $205.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average of $201.83. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

