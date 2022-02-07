DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $111.52 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

