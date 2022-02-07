Dimecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $110.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $110.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00126311 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

