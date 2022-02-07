Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,096,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $323,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 77,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

