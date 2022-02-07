Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,047,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $278,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Shares of RF stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

