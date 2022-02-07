Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $313,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $156.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $122.61 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

