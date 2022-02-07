Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,724,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $258,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $103.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.48 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.