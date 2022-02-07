Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 219,991 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,746,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219,991 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $263,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $57.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.72.

ON Semiconductor Corp. is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets.

