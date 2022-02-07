Discovery Value Fund Sells 307,929 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Discovery Value Fund trimmed its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,929 shares during the quarter. Agora accounts for approximately 0.9% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Agora were worth $30,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agora by 226.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agora by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 558,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agora by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after buying an additional 428,532 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agora by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,686,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,912,000 after buying an additional 808,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Agora by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after buying an additional 409,394 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of API stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

API has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

