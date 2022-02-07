Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 94,828.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $185,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $104.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

