Dynamic Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $98.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,927.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.84 or 0.07138669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00316495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.32 or 0.00788394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011034 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00073708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.77 or 0.00422908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00234785 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.