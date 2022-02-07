Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,850. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

HLT stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,871. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.53. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

