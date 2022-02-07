Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $2,015,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.8% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 314,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after buying an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 105.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 44,008 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average is $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

