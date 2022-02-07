Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 275.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.12% of LendingTree worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LendingTree by 73.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,874,000 after buying an additional 67,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after buying an additional 66,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at $13,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.22.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

