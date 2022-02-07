Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,878 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,840 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Peabody Energy worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after buying an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after buying an additional 3,694,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 623.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 945,166 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,011. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.