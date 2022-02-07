Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

WPM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.56. 114,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

