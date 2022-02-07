Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 7,520 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300,557 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 201.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 40.1% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

