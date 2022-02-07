Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Summit Insights increased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

DT opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 174.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

