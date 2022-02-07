e-Gulden (EFL) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.90 million and $101.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.09 or 0.00301314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002048 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,499 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,323 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

