easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.19) to GBX 620 ($8.34) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $8.59 on Monday. easyJet has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

