easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.19) to GBX 620 ($8.34) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $8.59 on Monday. easyJet has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.