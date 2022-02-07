eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,947,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 36,825 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $275,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,306 shares of company stock worth $833,999. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

