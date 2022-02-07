Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.980-$3.260 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $42.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

