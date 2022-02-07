EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives $24.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($27.01) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

OTCMKTS EDRVF remained flat at $$20.82 on Monday. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.