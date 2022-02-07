Eight Capital Reiterates “C$1.00” Price Target for Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)

Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price objective on Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of DMT opened at C$0.25 on Friday. Small Pharma has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$77.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

