Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,505,000 after buying an additional 133,077 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,261,000 after buying an additional 207,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average of $158.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

