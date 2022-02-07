Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.75. 94,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,127. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.