Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,243,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

