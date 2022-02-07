Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,278,279 shares.The stock last traded at 31.24 and had previously closed at 30.57.

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is 28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of 1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

