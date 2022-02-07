Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2,700.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EDV. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$566.00.

Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.94. 640,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

