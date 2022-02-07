Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EDV. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$300.60.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$29.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.53. The company has a market cap of C$7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$23.12 and a 12 month high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.