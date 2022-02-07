Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2,700.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EDV. CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$566.00.

EDV stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 649,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,185. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.12 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

