Endor Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38,882.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $956,522.68 and approximately $38,882.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.27 or 0.00259735 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006647 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002174 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000941 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.