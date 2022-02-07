Energo Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Energo has a market cap of $175,766.65 and approximately $15,462.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energo has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00108815 BTC.

Energo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

