Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXC opened at $43.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

