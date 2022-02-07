Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires Shares of 682 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 454.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Shares of HUM opened at $429.85 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

