Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $212,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,967.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $78.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.