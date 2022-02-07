Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after buying an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM opened at $60.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.