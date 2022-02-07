Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,341 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Xilinx by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $209.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

