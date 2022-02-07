Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,541 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $249,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

