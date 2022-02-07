Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.07.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

