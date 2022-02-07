Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 138,186 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,186 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $27,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.12 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,322. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

