Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after buying an additional 252,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Corning by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,489,000 after buying an additional 328,149 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Corning by 1,397.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Corning by 13.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,299,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,891,000 after buying an additional 514,784 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

NYSE:GLW opened at $42.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

