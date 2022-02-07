Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 80,051 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,051 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $23,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Amundi bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,209 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $78.19 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $78.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

