Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Director Matthew Alan Walker Acquires 1,500,000 Shares

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Director Matthew Alan Walker bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ENVI stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,422,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 414,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 217,041 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

