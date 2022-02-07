Enzyme (MLN) One Day Volume Hits $7.15 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $63.34 or 0.00144054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $113.54 million and $7.15 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00107626 BTC.

About Enzyme

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,693 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

